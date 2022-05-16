A day after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the security situation in the Union Territory, National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday argued that the much talked about the movie "The Kashmir Files" has fuelled violence in Kashmir Valley.

The former Union Minister observed that this movie has created hatred among different sections of society.

Dr. Farooq once again demanded a ban on the film "The Kashmir Files". "We have met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to raise the issue of the law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, I told him that the film 'The Kashmir Files' has given birth to hatred in the country. Such things (films) should be banned. It should be banned", the former Chief Minister told media persons.

Pointing toward one scene of the movie, he asked, "is it true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and put his blood in rice and tell his wife that you should eat this…can it be, are we turned animal" He further said, "this movie is a baseless film, which has not only created hatred in Kashmir but in the country. Hate has arisen about this among our youth too".

Omar already slammed Govt on the movie

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has already mentioned that the movie is "far away from the truth"

To substantiate his argument, Omar Abdullah pointed out that the migration of Kashmiri Pandits was started during the regime of Governor Jagmohan, not during the chief ministership of Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

"When the migration of Kashmiri Pandits was started Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Jagmohan was the Governor. It was V P Singh's government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside," Omar pointed out.

Omar Abdullah further said that the makers of the movie have ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from terrorism.

"If Kashmiri Pandits have fallen victims to terrorism, we have utmost regret about that, but let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun," he said and pointed out that large numbers of Muslims and Sikhs were also forced to leave their homes and hearths due to terrorism. He said that some of those from the majority community was yet to return

Govt is not allowing us to meet terror victims

Regretting the decision of the government to restrict the movement of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said "We don't want to do any politics with Kashmiri Pandits. We want to express our sympathy with them".

"Unfortunately, the government is stopping us from sympathizing with them, so how will it work. How can we come closer to each other? If we want to come closer to each other, then this hatred has to end", he observed.