Big Boss is one of the most famous reality shows in India and surely a ticket to instant stardom for many. Celebrities like Sunny Leone, Sofia Hayat, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim and many more become the household name after their reality stint.

One such star is Kashmera Shah, who was even famous before her appearance on Big Boss and her stardom grew after the show. Being locked up with her family she has been revisiting the memory lane and has been sharing rather steamy pictures on the social media.

Kashmera's racy images have been raising the temperature on Instagram, making fans wonder how her husband Krushna Abhishek have been reacting on the same. After the constant badgering from the fans, Kashmera finally addressed the issue and said he's completely fine with her bold pictures shared on Instagram.

Krushna fell for my sexiness: Kashmera Shah

In an interview with The Times Of India, Kashera said "One of the reasons Krushna fell for me was my sexiness and for any relationship to be alive, I believe physical attraction is a must. I fell for his wit and humour. Krushna never has a problem with me posting sexy pictures on social media or doing bold photoshoots."

Kashmera never did 'Nude' photoshoots

She disclosed that while doing racy photoshoots, she never posed nude, but also, she never demeaned those who would pose nude for shoots. "During such bold shoots, I was always surrounded by women designers and photographers. I never did a nude shoot, I always kept myself limited to bikini shoots," said Kashmera.

Kashmera was a popular face as a model and supporting actress in the movies during the early 20s. She has been seen in movies like Salman Khan's Kahin Pyaar Na Hojaye and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. She also had a significant role in Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss.