Where there is will there is a way. It applies to Kashish Kumar who started working in Accounts department in an event management in a Casino and today has written, composed, and sung songs with top notch B-town celebrities.

How did you become a singer?

First of All, I want to Thank God for giving me a Good Voice Quality that made me a Singer as you cannot sing until & unless you have a Good God Gifted Voice. Since my childhood Music is my passion and I used to participate in each & every singing competition held on State & National level.

I won a singing competition with maximum public voting for a Radio FM when I was in 11th Class which filled me with Confidence.

Gradually with the Time I started composing & writing songs for myself. I remember when I composed my first Jingle for an advertisement for which I got 10,000 in 2014. It motivated me to take music as a Profession.

Besides this, I was also a part of Anna Hazare's Andolan India Against Corruption and gave my contribution with my Voice by Singing Patriotic Songs in front of Lakhs of People in Ram Leela Maidan and Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in the presence of Kiran Bedi and Arvind Kejriwal during my college days at Delhi University.

All these Incidents Turned my Heart and Mind towards Music and Urged me to become a Singer by profession.

Do you always wanted to be a singer?

Yes I always wanted to be a Singer but to earn my living I actually started my career by working in various event management companies after completing my Event management post graduate diploma from NIEM College Mumbai. Later on took a Job in Accounts department in one of the Casinosin Goa.

But I Somehow managed to do small live music gigs in restaurants with my job because I cannot live a single day without singing.

As queries started flowing in and people loved my performance and Voice, I decided to leave my job and choose Music as a Full Time Career.

Today MUSIC is my only Profession & Passion and I am Proud about it.

Also many famous top event and artist management companies know me as Kashish& The Bollywood Band.

Tell us about your latest song.

"Kyun Ni Pata" is my Latest Punjabi song written, composed and Sung by me and released worldwide Zee Music Company. ItUnexpectedly got 3.2 million views in just 10 hours of Release.

The song has touched many hearts and doing really well among all other songs released on the label around it.

You have worked with many singers/musicians. Not many newcomers get this opportunity. Do you feel lucky?

Yes I feel Very Lucky as I got in touch with Producer Paras Mehta who gave me a chance to work with Famous Bollywood Celebrities for a Song Hum Hindustani on DhamakaRecords. It is written and composed by me and sung by 16 Bollywood Celebrities including Late Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Singer and Amitabh Bachchan Sir during the Tough Covid Times.

Have you ever faced any challenges/difficulties in the music industry?

Today the scenario has totally changed Everything & Anything is possible in the World of Social Media & Internet As such no challenges in Music industry if you work Hard and have that spark and talent in you no one can stop you from touching the Heights and turning your Dreams into Reality

Do you see yourself singing for actors in Bollywood films?

Well I would love to do a playback for actors in Bollywood Film if my voice quality and tone is Considered suitable for a particular actor otherwise I am happy in my own vibe - making Music Videos and Singing Songs for My Fans and Well Wishers who love me.

Any project in the pipeline?

Well I am all set for my upcoming single 'KabAaoge' to be directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The video features me and a renowned face from television industry whose casting is already in process by Team DS Creations™️.

Besides this, I have many songs Hindi and Punjabi in my library which are yet to be released. Slowly and gradually with time I will keep on uploading fresh music on social media, internet & television.