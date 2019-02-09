Here's an exciting news for fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead pair Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes).

The makers of the popular show have decided to treat its viewers with the consummating scene between Anurag and Prerna, reported Telly Chakkar. Apparently, Parth and Erica will shoot the intimate scene soon.

While it is yet to be revealed how things fall in place for the lovebirds to get intimate, it will be interesting to see how Komolika (Hina Khan) and her twisted mind plans to stop Anurag and Prerna from getting close.

Meanwhile, in the latest development on the show, the lead pair manages to reach a temple where they get married while still hiding themselves from Naveen and the goons. Just when they passionately hug each other, Naveen spots them together. In a fit of rage, Naveen tries to shoot them but Anurag and Prerna flees the spot and manage to find their way out of the jungle.

Fortunately, the couple finds their parents and the police, who were frantically looking for them. Although Naveen gets arrested, he threatens to destroy Anurag and marry Prerna soon.

Upon reaching their home, Anurag and Prerna decide to keep their marriage under wraps and tell their families only when the time is right.

In other news, Hina Khan, who plays the role of Komolika, will soon go missing from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Initially, rumour had it that the Big Boss contestant, whose grand entry on the show garnered a lot of attention, is quitting the show as she is not happy with her track.

However, Hina clarified that she is taking a break to shoot for her upcoming film and may soon return if need be.