TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was granted bail after he was produced before the Borivali court on Saturday. Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old actress at his residence in Malad East. He was taken into custody by Mumbai Police on Saturday based on the complainant's statement.

Prakash Bele, Senior PI Kurar Village police station, Malad (East), said, "The complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30. The accused was drunk and touched her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court today and has been granted bail."

The police have registered a case under sections 354, 342, 323, 502 (2) against the actor for molestation, wrongful confinement and assault.

This latest news of Pracheen Chaihan's arrest has come as a great shock in the industry after Pearl V Puri's arrest under charges of a sexual offense. Puri was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the 'Naagin 3' actor was granted bail on June 15.

Pracheen has featured in a number of popular TV shows, including 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Maat Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and 'Havan'. Recently, he recently made a comeback on the small screen with 'Shaadi Mubarak'.