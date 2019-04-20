Television actor Parth Samthaan's father passed away in Pune on April 19, 2019. Parth was already on his way home in Pune from Mumbai, when the news of his father's passing away was conveyed to him. Parth Samthaan was shooting for Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, when he had to rush to Pune upon hearing of his father's hospitalisation. Unfortunately, before Parth could meet his father, the gentleman passed away in the hospital in Pune. His dad was reportedly suffering from geriatric ailments.

Parth Samthaan, whose real name is Parth Laghate, rose to fame in the MTV's show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. In the reboot of Balaji Telefilms' hit 2001 show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, (the new version premiered on September 25, 2018) his popularity soared. Parth Samthaan plays the lead character of Anurag Basu opposite actress Erica Fernandes in the new Kasautii Zindagii Kay, played by Cezanne Khan in the first version opposite Shweta Tiwari.

Parth Samthaan is today among the highest paid television celebrities in India. Recently, he was paid a huge amount for his appearance on the Colors' show Kitchen Champions alongside Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan. He is also seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 opposite Pooja Banerjee. Parth Samthaan will also reportedly be seen in some Bollywood movies soon.

Parth Samthaan had recently bought a house in Mumbai. He had shared the news with his fans, saying, "Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your 'home sweet home' asap .. So with god's blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya."

Our condolences to Parth Samthaan and his family.