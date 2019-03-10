Fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is aware of the fact that Hina Khan, who essays the role of Komolika, will soon be missing from the show due to her prior commitments.

Now, the latest buzz is that although the gorgeous actress has revealed that she has taken a break and not quitting the popular show, the makers are contemplating on replacing her.

In fact, a TellyChakkar report said that several faces have been approached for the role and out of the selected ones, Alisha Panwar of Ishq Mein Marjawan fame seems to have bagged the role.

While no official statement has been out yet, it would be interesting to see who manages to step into Hina's shoes and ace the role of the vamp as convincingly as the former Bigg Boss contestant.

Coming to Hina's personal life, the actress celebrated Valentine's Day (February 14) with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Co-incidentally, Rocky's birthday falls on Valentine's Day and the actress left no stone unturned to make the day extra special for her beau. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress threw a grand birthday bash where she danced her heart out with Rocky and friends. Hina's co-star and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Kaul was also spotted at the bash.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag, Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Hina as Komolika is going through a lot of twists and turns. While Anurag-Prerna's love saga is garnering a lot of eyeballs, Komolika is succeeding in her plans of separating the lovebirds.