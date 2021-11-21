Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda married Lohitha Reddy on Sunday, November 21, in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was restricted to limited guests and very few people from the film industry graced the wedding.

The groom wore a cream and gold sherwani while the bride sported a gold and pink pattu saree with matching jewellery. The pictures of their wedding ceremony are now out on social media sites.

Guests Who Attended Kartikeya's Marriage

Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi was one of the few guests to attend the wedding. Chiru, who has taken 'Ayappa Deeksha', arrived at the wedding in a black-and-black dress. He had a brief chat with the actor's parents before wishing the newly-married couple. Allu Aravind, Ajay Bhupathi, Tanikella Bharani, Payal Rajput, and Saurabh Dhingra were some of the guests who were seen at the marriage.

Love Cum Arrange Marriage

Kartikeya and Lohitha were in a relationship for years. They were dating since their days at NIT Warangal. After taking the approval for their marriage, they got their engagement in August. Sharing a few pictures on Instagram of the event, he wrote, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010when i first met #Lohitha in NITwarangal to now and many more such decades.."

The actor had proposed to his sweetheart at a recent pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka. He shared a picture of him gone down on one knee to confess his love and wrote, "A moment that will be forever in my heart..❤️ @loh_reddy ..thank you for the amazing journey so far ..From nov21st you are going to be my wife and that's giving me the goosebumps I had in 2010 when I first spoke to you. [sic]"

Kartikeya started his career with Prematho Mee Karthik in 2017 and got his big break in RX 100. He is currently working in a few movies including Ajith Kumar's forthcoming flick Valimai.