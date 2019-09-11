Do you wish to showcase your ripped body along with swanky cars while marking your presence across the globe? Presenting Kartikey Chauhan, the man who is a perfect fit for everything mentioned above.

Apart from being a heart-throb, Kartikey is also an inspiration to the teenagers of Delhi. He continues to set the bar higher with his latest pictures on instagram.

Kartikey, a noida based businessman travels the globe for work engagements. He makes it a point to tease his fans with pictures of his high end collection of cars and his travel itineraries.

During a candid conversation, Kartikey shared the secret towards his lifestyle. He said, "There is no shortcut to success abd hard work cannot be substituted. I completed my BBA and instantly joined the family business. My love for cars and fitness makes me works harded to fulfill my dreams and then to dream higher"

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.