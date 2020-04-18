Many times we come across the story of young and talented persons who keep the vision and passion for their talent from a very young age and achieve success that no one expected from them so early in life. Kartik Dhami is one such young and talented young man from Dehradun, Uttarakhand who started making his way to success from a very young age.

Kartik Dhami was born on January 9, 2001 in Bhatinda Punjab. From the very beginning of his schooling he wasn't keen in studying, he was an average student. But he was always interested toward digital media much more than normal children. He had a sharp mind and was always ready to learn new things related to digital media. During an interaction with his seniors at school he got to know about digital marketing, and thought to give it a try when he was just in VIIth standard. He started his first Facebook page which received more than 100k likes within a year. Popularity of his page brought him many clients who wanted promotion through his Facebook page, which he did willingly. At the same time he kept learning about various tools and techniques of digital marketing.

Motivated by the success of his page he decided to create a website of his own when he was just in VIIIth standard . Simultaneously he kept completing his schooling too. During his Diploma in computer science he met Sandeep Gangola , both became great friends as they shared common passion i.e. digital media. Soon Kartik Dhami launched his first digital marketing company in partnership with Sandeep Gangola in Haldwani. Though it could not work for long, it was a great learning experience for him.

In the beginning of 2019 he convinced his parents that he wanted to drop out of college to set up a full time business of his own, although they were skeptical about his seriousness but supported his decision. Soon he launched his new venture , a digital marketing agency with the name IT Games. Kartik Dhami has in-depth knowledge of Google analytics, Facebook ads, Search engine optimization , website traffic management and other digital marketing tools which is immensely helping his firm to grow at a fast pace. IT Fames is one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies in Uttarakhand, his aim is to list it among India's top digital marketing organizations. He is working relentlessly towards his goal and is sure about success.