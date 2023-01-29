Kartik Aaryan is on a spree ever since the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. With Shehzada up for release, now it looks like Kartik will team up with Kabir Khan for an exciting project. The film will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The details of the project are kept under wraps however the shoot will begin in April. The director also revealed that the film will showcase Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar.

So how did the project kickoff? The director and actor duo met right after the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to discuss possible future collaborations. "When you meet an actor after the success of his film you have to reserve 30 minutes to hear about the film, but Kartik didn't talk about it. He only spoke about the kind of work he likes to do, and that's very refreshing to have someone who is on the cusp of becoming a superstar."

And it looks like Kabir was highly impressed with Kartik's hunger to try different genres. "The fact that he did a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and then a Freddy shows the hunger and greed in an actor who wanted to try different things and that's always a refreshing element of his comfort zone because in this industry too many people go into a comfort zone. The moment you hit success you start replicating what you became successful with. That's what I liked about Kartik, when he became successful he didn't say let me keep replicating what works, he wanted to try different things and that's always a refreshing element. In my film, it will be Kartik audiences haven't seen before."

Kartik is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and will also lead the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise.