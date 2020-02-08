Ever since the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal has released, fans of Sartik (Kartik and Sara as the fans call them) are anxiously waiting for the release of the film.

Kartik, who is busy promoting the film along with Sara, spilled the beans of his Valentine's Day plans with her, his constant comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana and more.

Excerpts

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana started their film journey at the same time, while Kartik's choice of scripts has always been more woman bashing be it Pyaar Ka Punchama series or Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. However, Ayushmann has always chosen scripts that the society doesn't want to talk about, be it Bala, Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, Aandhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 or the much recent on the pride movement Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Kartik's take on Ayushmann's choice of scripts

It often happens that Ayushmann does films about 'men with defects' while I do films about 'women with defects'.

On Kartik and Sara's Valentine's day plan

Hum dono movie dekhne jayenge us raat ko. Hum dono Love Aaj Kal dekhenge us waqt. It's a date night. 14th Feb ya 13th Feb, dono raaton ko hum same movie dekhenge."

Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imitiaz Ali and is set to hit the theaters on February 14.