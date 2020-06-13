Gulabo Sitabo released to a good response, despite the digital change it made in its release. To promote the film, the cast shared a Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge and celebrities took it on daringly. Some failed, some succeeded, and others made it their own.

Kartik Aaryan who was tagged by none other than Amitabh Bachchan to do the challenge. What seemed like it was going to be a simple attempt at the tongue twister turned into a laughter riot. Mostly because two cameos by Kartik Aaryan's mother and his sister, stole the entire show.

Kartik Aaryan's mother trolls him in his own video

Every time a movie release is around the corner, especially if it's a big one, often there are challenges that the makers set out, and Bollywood stars take it on. For Gulabo Sitabo, Bollywood had some fun with the tongue twister.

Amitabh Bachchan had tagged many stars on his post asking them to try the challenge, and one of them was Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan who felt honoured graciously accepted the challenge and decided to make his own video. However, it didn't go quite as planned.

In the video, as Kartik Aaryan tries to do the challenge, his mother interrupts him and asks what he's up to. Kartik explains that Amitabh Bachchan tagged him in a challenge, and his mother just won't have it, "Amitabh Bachchan ji tag karenge tereko? Unke itne bure din aagaye hai? (Amitabh Bachchan sir will tag you? His worst days have arrived?)" Kartik tries to save his pride by saying, "Unke bure nahi mere acche din toh aa sakte hai na mummy? (Not his worst days, my best days can arrive too, right Mummy?)"

His sister then comes to take the phone to play Ludo, and when he asks her to play witness and explain to his mother that he's been tagged by Amitabh Bachchan, she tells him he's losing his mind and proceeds to snatch the phone.

While the challenge turned out be an epic fail, actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor found it LOL-worthy and mentioned that Kartik Aaryan's mom was the star. According to Kartik Aaryan she steals his limelight. He captioned the video, "Family is the biggest support system dey said."