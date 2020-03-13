Kartik Aaryan is surely taking the film industry like a storm with his back to big banner projects. With movies like Luka Chhupi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and his recent release Love Aaj Kal 2, he has surely washed off his image of 'Punchnama Boy'. Kartik Aaryan, who is right now shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani in Lucknow, keeps his fans busy with his sizzling pictures. Last night, the actor who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan, shared an incredibly hot photo, donning a blue denim shirt and fans have been drooling all over it.

Amidst this, one of his die hard fans commented, "Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko." To this our mischievous Kartik, also known lovingly as Koki, won millions of hearts through his witty and funny reply. Kartik replied, "Ye Lo Reply Kahan Hai (showing the money bag emoticon)."

The side-profile picture shared by Kartik his spiked hair and denim jacket was jaw-dropping. He rather gave it an unusual caption which read, "Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business or the money business... Neither. I'm in the empire business." For your information, it's a quote from the famous TV show, Breaking Bad.

Kartik has many great movies in his kitty such as Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and he might be seen in Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's next. The Punchnama baby, who is busy shooting for Anees Bazmee in Lucknow, has been sharing lost of behind the scenes from the set of the film.

Along with Kartik and Kiara Advani, stars like Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar is slated to release on July 31. Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 1, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan was directed by Priyadarshan. Anees has claimed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is quite different from part 1 and it has few new elements.