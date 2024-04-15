Kartik Aaryan was his unfiltered best at Neha Dhupia's chat show – No Filter Neha. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor spilled the beans on his past relationships, success and lots more. Kartik didn't spare Ranbir Kapoor and took a jibe at the actor during one of the rounds. Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of the magnanimous success of Animal.

Kartik Aaryan calls Ranbir 'PR favourite'

When Kartik Aaryan was asked to name an actor who is "PR ka pyaara", the actor took Ranbir Kapoor's name. "Ranbir ko do," he said, which cracked up Neha Dhupia. However, in several of his interviews, Ranbir has maintained that he doesn't have a PR team.

"PR is the death of an actor. What happens is when you use PR the wrong way, you start believing it. People who plant articles about themselves or about other people, it becomes a very addictive game," he had once said in an interview.

Kartik Aaryan has always made news for his professional highs and personal lows. The actor was once rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan. He was also linked up with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor for a brief while. Janhvi, Ananya and Sara hinted at their failed relationship with the actor on Koffee with Karan. And Kartik slammed Sara for the same.

Kartik on Sara, Ananya discussing relationship with him on KWK

"When there are two people in a relationship then the second person should also not talk about it. All of us should respect our relationships. I've never spoken about my relationships, and I expect the same from my partner," he had told Film Companion.

"It's not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don't work out.. par jab aap sath hote ho kisike toh, you don't imagine it to be like that. You don't imagine ki yeh khatm ho jayega (When you are with someone, you don't imagine that this will end at sometime)," he further said.