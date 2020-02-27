Kartik Aaryan has been in the news a lot lately from Love Aaj Kal to his relationship with Sara Ali Khan and now it's because of Taimur Ali Khan. The actor who has begun shooting for Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, had the opportunity to chat with one of India's most popular star kids.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan met Taimur Ali Khan in Punjab while shooting for Dostana 2. Here's what he had to say about the meeting that took place.

Kartik Aaryan's moment with Taimur

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor revealed that he had met Taimur when he was in Chandigarh shooting for Dostana 2. This also happened to be the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan was working on Laal Singh Chaddha with Amir Khan. Taimur had accompanied her on the shoot and Kartik got the opportunity to meet him.

Talking about his conversation with the star kid, he quipped that the "conversation went well." Laughing the actor said that Taimur only said, "ka ka ka ka," to him. While Kartik Aaryan didn't manage to get a photo this time, he said he would definitely click one the next time he meets Taimur.

Taimur Ali Khan has become the topic of interest for the entire nation, and many colleagues who've worked with Kareena has got the opportunity to interact with him. Even Kiara Advani on the sets of God Newwz had gotten the chance and even a video of her racing Taimur.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting for his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, which are both sequels of big franchises. However, after the disappointing performance of Love Aaj Kal 2, it begs the question of whether the next two films will raise the bar. Kartik has not just been talked about for his movies but also his highly speculated relationship with Sara Ali Khan, as #Sartik.