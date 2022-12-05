The new heartthrob of Bollywood, Karthik Aaryan has been hitting headlines for his good looks and talent alike. While Bhool Bhulaiya 2 gave him the much-needed break in the b-town, he is on the news for his completely different avatar in Freddy.

Freddy is a psychological thriller released directly on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Karthik Aryan and Alaya F in lead roles. The plot revolves around the life of Dr Freddy Ginwala, an introvert, recluse and loner dentist who fails multiple times in finding a partner until Kainaaz Irani (a married woman who is facing an abusive partner) appears in his life. The rest is a spine-chilling thriller.

The young star went live on his Twitter handle with the hashtag SundayWithFreddy. During the interaction with fans, the actor revealed that he had to forget himself to play the role of Freddy.

The Falooda scene , Dancing Sequence

And The Climax which gave me sleepless nights ?#SundayWithFreddy https://t.co/VhZcsBl82f — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 4, 2022

"I was eating, sleeping, living, walking, talking like Freddy," he revealed. It's not all, the film also gave him sleepless nights. But why? When asked about the difficult part of the film, he answered, "The Falooda scene, Dancing Sequence And The Climax which gave me sleepless nights ????"

The actor has a lineup of movies, including Shehzada, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled film.