Kartik Aaryan had recently injured himself and had to undergo surgery. Just yesterday the actor was discharged from the hospital and was seen leaving a cast on his right hand. Following which it was straight back to work for an actor without a break.

The actor had injured himself during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal 2 and underwent surgery yesterday at a hospital in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan undergoes surgery in Mumbai

The actor who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had injured his right arm while promoting Love Aaj Kal 2. When he was performing on a dance reality show, the actor suffered a ligament tear. He had also posted a picture of himself in a cast on his Instagram profile following the mishap.

Addressing the injury Kartik Aaryan underwent the surgery for the same at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on March 4th. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday night, and the surgery took place on Wednesday; post-surgery he was spotted leaving the hospital in a cast.

Post-surgery Kartik Aaryan gets back to work

While the actor is still recuperating, there will be no respite as he resumes shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiya 2. He was also seen attending the IIFA 2020 press conference opposite Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza on Wednesday. During the event despite wearing a cast, the actor danced and made Katrina dance along with him as well. Mind you, the actor had only just been discharged after surgery!

The awards will be held this year, in Madhya Pradesh. Kartik Aaryan also shared his excitement on Instagram, with a post captioning it, "Is saal humaare ghar padhaar rahi hai @iifa ki mandli!! #MadhyaPradesh."

His post even received a cute reaction from Janhvi Kapoor who commented, "Haath Todke Swaagat kar rahe hai aap," to which the actor replied, " m@janhvikapoor MP mein Swagat Dil see hota hai...Aap aaiye too sahi."