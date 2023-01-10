Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is enjoying the massive stardom following his back-to-back successful films in 2022, is all set for his first release this year, 'Shehzada'. The film's teaser garnered massive response from the audience, indicating that the 'Freddy' actor might just deliver yet another blockbuster in the starting of 2023 itself.

Recently, Kartik shared a post on his Instagram account from the sets of 'Shehzada' and updated his fans about his fans about a knee injury. The photo showed the actor putting his feet in a bucket of water and holding ice in his hand. The post caption read, "Ghutne toot gaye (Knee broken). Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now." He also put a hashtag stating #calvesgone.

Soon after this, his fans and followers flocked together to wish him a speedy recovery and many was seen asking him to take rest. Popular actor Ronit Roy also commented on the post and wrote, "Yes but the effort will pay off. You were soooooo good. Feel better soon." Television actress and dance Mukti Mohan said, "Pindli jaayein lekin smouldering pout na jaaye wish you speedy recovery ❤️‍ take good care!"

On the work front, there is a lot of buzz on social media about Karthik Aryan's upcoming film 'Shehzada'. Ever since the teaser was shared, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer and it seems the wait is finally coming to an end. The makers have now reportedly decided to attach the film's trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on January 25, 2023.

Everything you need to know about 'Shehzada'

On the other hand, Pinkvilla has reported that the theatrical trailer of the film will be launched on January 12 at a grand event in Mumbai followed by a digital launch on the same day. The portal also added that the lead pair of the movie will jet off to Jalandhar in Punjab, right after the launch in Mumbai to celebrate Lohri on January 13. Well, be it at the theatres or on digital platform, the fans will get to enjoy the trailer on January 12 for sure.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo'. 'Shehzada', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar, will mark Kartik Aaryan's foray into full-fledged commercial action film. 'Shehzada' is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sameer Vidwans's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.