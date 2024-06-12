Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. Busy with the film's promotions, Kartik recently opened up about the alleged fall out with Karan Johar over Dostana 2. Kartik had allegedly shot for the film for a few days with Janhvi Kapoor before it was shelved. Dharma productions had also taken to their social media to share that they would be recasting for the film.

Kartik's point of view

Now, the Love Aaj Kal actor has said that he goes into his shell whenever some controversy of this kind erupts. He added that things are often blown out of proportion and miscommunicated. Kartik also mentioned that he never tries to prove anything to anyone or clear up the misunderstanding.

"Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai bar bahut miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur sepcifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai," Kartik told Lallantop. (See, the matter is quite old now. Many a times there are miscommunications and sometimes thing go out of proportion and when something is written, it sounds very different)

Doesn't want to prove or be clear

"Main tab bhi silent tha and ab bhi silent hoon un baaton pe. Main bas 100 pratishat kam karta huin, lekin jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta hoon, aur naa kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai," he further added.

(I was silent then, I am silent now. I give my 100% to my craft and anytime there is any such controversy I go into my shell. I keep quiet. I don't meddle into such things and don't even try to prove anything to anyone)

After the fall-out, Karan and Kartik seem to have patched up and moved on. KJo announced a new film with Kartik Aaryan to be released in 2025.