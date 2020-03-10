Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly in demand in Bollywood at this point time. He has signed some of the most renowned directors recently, giving us every reason to hope he works with Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar.

Kartik Aaryan signed a film with Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar?

Speculation is the real king of the game. Kartik Aaryan has reportedly signed a new film with Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar. The report came soon after actor and director were spotted leaving Karan Johar's residence together. Shashank Khaitan has worked with Dharma on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania, while Kartik has signed Dostana 2 with Dharma Productions.

Kartik is currently shooting for Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also work on Tanhaji director, Om Raut, in his first action film, which will be interesting to see. The actor, this year, has made a thing out of franchises, of which Love Aaj Kal 2 failed to impress. After taking over big names in the next two like John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, he is setting high standards for himself.

Shashank was going to work on Mr Lele for Johar, however, in a surprise move the makers and cast announced that the shoot for the film was postponed, as the lead, Varun Dhawan was going to begin working on another project with Shashank and Karan Johar.

While none of the parties have confirmed the collaboration, it seems highly plausible that they could come together to create some magic. Karan Johar is already occupied with two big releases this year, Sooryavanshi and Gunjan Saxena's The Kargil Girl. It would be interesting to see the three come together, and what genre they would choose to make a film on. Any guesses?