Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina has been in the news ever since their affair rumours surfaced online last month. Reports claimed that the duo were spending a lot of time together and were even spotted together a number of times. Later, there were reports that the two have parted ways. However, neither Kartik nor Pashmina have ever confirmed or denied the claims.

Earlier this month, India Today had reported, "Kartik and Pashmina spent a lot of time together for the last 5-6 months. They dated for a while after hitting it off. However, things did not seem to work out between the two and hence, they have already broken up."

Kartik Aaryan back with rumoured girlfriend Pashmina Roshan?

However, the rumours of the two being together have again cropped up as the 'Freddy' actor jetted off to France for a holiday on Tuesday, December 26, taking a short break from his hectic schedule. Sharing a couple of selfies on his Instagram handle, the actor revealed that he had touched down in the French capital. He captioned the post, "Paris, Je t'aime," that saw him posing on his balcony that overlooked the Eifel Tower.

This led to the speculations as fans noted that Kartik's rumoured girlfriend Pashmina Roshan is also in France for the holiday season. One user tweeted, "Kartik Pashmina both are in France. My #Pashtik will celebrate new year together."

Pashmina Roshan, who is reportedly all set to make her big debut in Bollywood in 2023 with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', shared a bunch of photos from a luxury resort in Courchevel. The aspiring actress has been spending her time in Paris with family and her superstar cousin, Hrithik Roshan. Earlier, Bollywood's Greek God had also shared a bunch of pictures from his holiday with his girlfriend Saba Azad, sons and cousin Pashmina.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in 'Freddy' that was released on Disney plus Hotstar and it received critical acclaim. He will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release, 'Luka Chuppi'. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' in which he will play a pilot and in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. He has also signed 'Aashiqui 3,' and Kabir Khan's untitled film.