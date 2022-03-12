Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of those stars who time and again engages with his fans and undoubtedly manages to win their hearts every time. Recently, the 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' actor posted a video on Instagram with child actor Inayat Verma of Ludo fame. The video showed Inayat mouthing one of Kartik's dialogues from his last release 'Dhamaka'.

As soon as the actor posted the video, it started receiving a lot of love from his fans and followers. However, it was one female fan who grabbed the attention by commenting on the post. She asked Kartik Aaryan to marry her in return for Rs 20 crore. The fan wrote, 'Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi' (I'll give you Rs 20 crore if you marry me).

Kartik Aaryan's reply goes viral

But, the video went viral when Kartik responded to the fan in his flamboyant style and replied, "kab (when)". The fan responded, "Abhi aa jao (Come now)." This got the fans laughing as the actor took the female fan's love in his stride.

Meanwhile, another fan said, "@kartikaaryan mujhse karlo main 20 crore lungi (Marry me, I'll take ₹20 crore)." Eventually, both the fans started joking in the comment section as the previous fan said that now she and Kartik will get married within half an hour.

To this, the other fan commented, "I like your positive side. Mera positive side bhi kuch aisa hi hai meri shaadi Kartik se already ho chuki hai (I also have a positive side, I'm already married to Kartik)." Kartik replied, "Bidding shuru karien (Should we start the bidding)?" The fan responded, "Zaroor (Definitely)."

This is not the first time Kartik responded to his fan. In January, he met two girls who kept calling out his name from outside his building.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen Anees Bazmi's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel of director Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.

Apart from this, Kartik also has 'Shehzada' in his kitty. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film will have Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. It is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.