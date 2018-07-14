Karthik Jayaram aka JK, who is basking in the success of his latest movie Aa Karaala Ratri, is a busy bee. In the next couple of months, the actor will be frequently seen on silver screen as his two flicks are ready for release.

JK's next movie is his ambitious May 1, directed by editor-turned-director Nagendra Urs. This project holds a special place in his heart as he has penned the story and screenplay for the flick. Urvi Joshi, Raksha Somashekar and Rohit Nair are part of the project.

After May 1, Karthik Jayaram's another movie 109 with Dayal Padmanabhan will hit the screens. "The shooting has been wrapped up. I have been concentrating on Aa Karaala Ratri on for some time now. Maybe after two weeks, I will bring my focus back on Puta 109," the director told International Business Times India.

Karthik will be seen as a ruthless cop in Puta 109, which is likely to hit the screens in September.

Apart from these Kannada movies, the 38-year old is working on two Hindi movies. "I have completed the first schedule of Dinakar Kapoor's Pushpa, I Hate Tears, which is a suspense thriller," he claims. Warrant and Unknown (Hindi film) will keep him busy throughout the year.

The actor is also writing scripts whenever he gets time.

Coming to his latest movie Aa Karaala Ratri, JK has enacted the role of a mysterious traveller for which he has put on oodles of weight. "I did not have to spend time on preparing for this project. Dayal sir was ready with the script by the time I came out of Bigg Boss. But the tougher part was to increase my weight," he tells.

"I was 79 kgs when I came out of Bigg Boss. The challenge was to build muscle without on piling on body fat. I put on 12 kgs in 22 days," he explains. The actor has sported a retro look in the latest film.