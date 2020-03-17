The Karni Sena has always taken it upon themselves to protect Indian history. With various films, they have put halt to films and roadblocks to assert their point. The guardians of history are back at it again and this time it's Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.

Prithviraj based on the historic figure of the same name caught the eye of the Karni Sena who disrupted shoot in Jaipur. The outfit demanded that the filmmakers not tamper with history and distort facts in the film.

Akshay Kumar faces flak from Karni Sena

Karni Sena had made life difficult for Padmaavat filmmakers last year as they were dealing with a sensitive topic. They disrupted shoots and even began a full-scale backlash against the Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer.

This time they came for Prithviraj. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan himself a revered historical figure in Rajasthan. Manushi Chillar will play Prithviraj's wife Samyukta.

The Karni Sena led by their national president Mahipal Singh Makrana came onto the set. The shoot was interrupted and stopped the director Chandra Prakash from continuing. The shoot was in progress in Jamwaramgarh village near Jaipur.

Director Prakash assured them that the script didn't tamper with historic facts. They even demanded a script reading of the Bollywood film. Regardless the Sena demanded a written assurance confirming the same. Akshay Kumar was not filming at the time of the protest.

Makrana said, "We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated." He asserted that Prithviraj shouldn't be portrayed as a lover.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films and is looking at a November release later this year. Can we hope for peace between filmmakers and the Sena this time around?