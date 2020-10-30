Dr. Vivek Murthy has been an integral part of the Democratic Party, serving as the youngest surgeon general for former President Barack Obama and now working to help Joe Biden win the 2020 US elections. As one of the key strategists of Biden's election campaign, Murthy is likely to bag an important post in the new administration if Biden is made president.

The humble 43-year-old doctor hails from Hallegere village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district in Karnataka. His journey from the southern state of India to the US capitol is the American Dream.

Meet Vivek Murthy

Vivek H Murthy was born in London and raised in the United States. He graduated from Harvard University and holds an MBA from Yale School of Management and an MD from Yale School of Medicine. But Murthy, despite his achievements, hasn't forgotten his roots. In fact, he still speaks his mother tongue Kannada at home, News18 reports.

Murthy is credited with a lot of social work in Hallegere, where he ensures to visit every year. He has donated millions of dollars to promote education. Murthy supports his family-funded Scope Foundation, which has conducted free eye camps, operated on 60 people, donated computers to all schools in Mandya district and around Maddur Taluk and solar kits to power those computers in schools.

But his services are not just limited to his native. Murthy co-founded Doctors for America, was appointed a member of the Advisory Group on Prevention, Health Promotion and Integrative and Public Health. In 2014, Obama had appointed Murthy as his surgeon general at the young age of 37 at the time. Now, he's one of the core advisors of Biden and likely to secure an important post at the White House once the former VP becomes US President.