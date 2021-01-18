Once again Maharashtra and Karnataka have locked horns over the border dispute, this time Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has come under attack over his remarks on the row.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa slammed Thackeray for raking up the border issue between the two states and attempting to sabotage an amicable atmosphere.

Contrary to the principles of the Indian Union

Yediyurappa on Monday, January 18 hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.

Yediyurappa condemned Thackeray's and said the statement is "unwarranted and goes against the federal structure of the nation."

Karnataka CM said, "The statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is obnoxious. This is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. Mahajan report is final and true."

'Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray's statement raking up border issue in the name of Marathi language & culture is unwarranted and goes against the federal structure of the nation. Mahajan Commission report on this matter is final. (1/3) — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) January 18, 2021

"Thus regionalism and talk of linguistics are detrimental to the unity of the country. I condemn this. In Karnataka, the Marathas are living with Kannadigas. While the Kannadigas in the border districts of Maharashtra are living with the Marathas," he added.

Thackeray's 'Karnataka-occupied area' remark

The Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said that his government will incorporate areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority into the state.

"Bringing Karnataka-wide Marathi-speaking and cultural region to Maharashtra will be a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in this border war. We are united and committed to that. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted on Sunday, January 17