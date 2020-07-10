The Deputy CM and Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwathnarayan announced today that the university exams for undergraduates and postgraduates are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. All degree students will now be promoted.

However, medical students are not exempt from exams, and final semester students will be writing their exams by the end of September 2020. Moreover, the K-CET will also take place scheduled on July 30th and 31st.

Exams cancelled for university students

The pandemic has thrown up much uncertainty when it comes to exams being conducted. As there has been much divide on whether or not exams should be conducted now the Government of Karnataka has approved the decision to cancel exams for university students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last month, the state has conducted on II PUC exam and the SSLC exams for Class 10 students. However, Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan announced today that university students barring final semester and medical students will not be writing exams this semester. This applies to all courses both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Karnataka.

The minister said, "UGC has recently issued guidelines regarding the conduct of examinations keeping COVID19 in mind. The Higher Education Department has taken a decision on the same after taking into consideration these guidelines while keeping in mind the long term interests of our students."

For this semester the criteria for passing will be Comprehensive evaluation with 50:50 ratio for the internal marks and the aggregate of the last semester. It was added that "Students who desire to improve his/her scores will be allowed to appear for examinations conducted during the next semester. If a student has a backlog, those subjects will be carried forward and he/she will need to appear in examinations for them in the next semester."

Moreover, the Deputy CM said, "Examinations for final semester/year students including for backlogs, will be conducted by the end of September 2020. Further details on the process and schedule will be notified by the respective Universities."

The K-CET, however, will be held as scheduled on July 30th and 31st the Minister clarified. Some parents and students are concerned about whether the final semester exams need to be conducted. And many are criticising the move to hold the K-CET exams or the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, the marks obtained on which help students enter colleges around the state through merit.

The minister said, students may reach out to our helpline at 080-22341394 for any query.