The future of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is at stake due to the ongoing political turmoil prevailing in the state after the resignation of 14 MLAs.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy flew from the US and held meetings with the party leaders of both the Congress and the JD(S) on Sunday (July 7) night. The 13-month-old coalition has faced several hurdles but is still unsuccessful in having a stable government.
Although Congress has accused the BJP of poaching its legislators to destabilise the government by offering them money and power, the party leaders are confident of the coalition government completing its term. The Congress party has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the political crisis in the state.
The Congress troubleshooter and water resources minister DK Shivakumar has also accused the saffron party of the political drama unfolding in the state. He said that the BJP is indulging in 'Operation Kamala' to sabotage the coalition. Even though DKS tried to pacify the rebel MLAs to retreat from their resignation, they are adamant on quitting. After submitting their resignations, 10 MLAs from the coalition government left for Mumbai and is camping at Sofitel Hotel.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has called all the Congress ministers of the state for a breakfast at his Sadshivnagar residence.
Live Updates
Rebel MLAs to head back to Bengaluru
The rebel MLAs are likely to return to Bengaluru from Mumbai on Monday. According to the reports, all the rebels will be given ministerial berths.
The speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is expected to examine their resignations on Tuesday.
HD Kumaraswamy should resign from his CM post immediately: Shobha Karandlaje
The BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje after a meeting with the party president BS Yeddyurappa at his residence told the reporters that HD Kumaraswamy should resign from his post as the state chief minister immediately.
"He has lost the majority. Congress MLAs have already resigned. He should make way for another government," she said.
Minister R Shanker likely to resign
After H Nagesh's resignation, it is reported that recently inducted minister R Shanker is also planning to quit the party.
Congress rebel MLAs want Siddaramaiah to be the next CM
The rebel MLAs of Congress wants the CLP leader Siddaramaiah to become the chief minister once again.
The disgruntled legislators said that they won't support the government if JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy continues as the CM of the state.
Congress MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan threatens to quit the party
Another jolt for the coalition government as Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA of Bidar North, Rahim Mahmood Khan has threatened to quit the party.
According to the reports, he has informed the senior leaders of Congress about this and will take a decision after the meeting at deputy CM G Parameshwara's residence.
After Congress, JD(S) ministers to submit their resignations
After the Congress ministers resignation, the JD(S) ministers will also give their resignation shortly to make way for the rebel MLAs.
This move by the coalition should help them to stabilise the government.
Former MLA KN Rajanna will leave for Mumbai to pacify the rebels
Former MLA KN Rajanna has been assigned to pacify the rebel MLAs, who are camping at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai.
Rajanna will leave for Mumbai shortly from HAL airport.
BJP holds meeting at chief Yeddyurappa's residence
The state president of Karnataka BJP, BS Yeddyurappa is holding a meeting with leaders R Ashoka, Renukarcharya and others at his residence at 80 ft Road near Ramaiah Hospital.
All Congress ministers to resign from their posts
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal has asked all the Congress ministers to resign from their posts to make way for the rebel MLAs.
The decision was made at the breakfast meeting organised by the deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence, which was attended by all the ministers of the party. All the Congress ministers will give their resignations to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.
Independent MLA H Nagesh resigns, likely to join the rebel MLA's at Mumbai
Independent MLA from Mulbagal H Nagesh has submitted his resignation to the Governor Vajubhai Vala. He is on reportedly on the way to join the rebel MLAs in Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel.
Nagesh was recently given the ministerial berth at chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy's cabinet as the minister for smallscale industry.