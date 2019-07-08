Live

The future of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is at stake due to the ongoing political turmoil prevailing in the state after the resignation of 14 MLAs.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy flew from the US and held meetings with the party leaders of both the Congress and the JD(S) on Sunday (July 7) night. The 13-month-old coalition has faced several hurdles but is still unsuccessful in having a stable government.

Although Congress has accused the BJP of poaching its legislators to destabilise the government by offering them money and power, the party leaders are confident of the coalition government completing its term. The Congress party has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the political crisis in the state.

The Congress troubleshooter and water resources minister DK Shivakumar has also accused the saffron party of the political drama unfolding in the state. He said that the BJP is indulging in 'Operation Kamala' to sabotage the coalition. Even though DKS tried to pacify the rebel MLAs to retreat from their resignation, they are adamant on quitting. After submitting their resignations, 10 MLAs from the coalition government left for Mumbai and is camping at Sofitel Hotel.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has called all the Congress ministers of the state for a breakfast at his Sadshivnagar residence.

Live Updates