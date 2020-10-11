Amid rise in coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces three-week holidays for schools from October 12 to 30 due to surge of coronavirus cases. The CM cited recent reports of positive cases among teachers and students too.

A statement was issued by the CM that all schools should suspend scheduling activities due to the surge of COVID cases in Karnataka. Now, senior officials are directed to issue an order announcing interim leave for health benefits of teachers and students for three weeks.

