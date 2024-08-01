The Karnataka government on Thursday launched a comprehensive Cyber Security Policy 2024 to combat rising levels of cyber-crimes and promote awareness to protect the state's digital infrastructure.

The policy has been collaboratively drafted by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), and the Home Department, in consultation with relevant stakeholders from both the government and private sectors.

The policy was also reviewed by the Indian Institute of Science, which is the anchor institute for the state's K-tech Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security (CYSECK).

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge said, "The Government of Karnataka, recognising the rising importance of cybersecurity, has meticulously crafted this policy to establish a resilient and secure cyberspace for our citizens and enterprises."

He emphasized that the policy, aligned with national and international efforts highlights Karnataka's proactive stance in addressing cyber threats. He expressed confidence that its implementation would significantly protect the state's digital infrastructure.

"It will also foster innovation and growth within the cybersecurity sector, ensuring that Karnataka remains at the forefront of technological advancement and becomes the leading cybersecurity hub of the country," he added.

The policy aims to build a dynamic, secure, and resilient cyberspace for all G2G, G2B, and G2C services of the Government of Karnataka. "Beyond establishing a secure cyber ecosystem, the policy aims to create an assurance framework, strengthen the regulatory framework, quickly respond to security threats, protect critical information, reduce supply chain risks, and develop human resources," Priyank Kharge said.

He also launched a skilling programme by network giant CISCO. Kharge said, "This partnership with CISCO is a testament to our commitment to fostering a secure digital environment. By training 40,000 individuals, with a special emphasis on empowering women, we are not only addressing the skills gap but also promoting inclusivity in the tech sector."

This policy has two parts: The first part focuses on building a strong cybersecurity ecosystem across all segments of society, including the public, academia, industry, startups and the government. The second part of the policy focuses on strengthening the cybersecurity posture of the state's IT assets. Whilst the first part will be in the public domain, the second part will be internal to the state's IT teams and departments for their implementations.

The total financial outflow for the implementation of the Cyber Security Policy for five years is about Rs103.87 crore, which would be met from the budgetary allocation of the Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology. Out of this, Rs 23.74 crore would go towards providing incentives and concessions.

(with inputs from IANS)