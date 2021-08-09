Karnataka SSLC results declared; frustration grips students, parents as websites down [details]

Karnataka SSLC exam results 2021 have finally been declared and the good news is that everyone but one passed. While all the boys who appeared for the board exam passed this year, one girl was not promoted, giving girls this year a 99.99 pass percentage. While it is comforting to know that all the students have passed, knowing exactly how much they scored is equally important and the anticipation is growing.

The SSLC results were declared on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Students must check their results online via official Karnataka state board websites, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in. But it's easier said than done.

Frustration grips students, parents

It has been over two hours since the SSLC results were declared online, but not all students who appeared for the exam have been able to fetch their marks online. The websites to check the results are non-responsive, which is likely a result of heavy traffic and server overload. What makes the matters worse is that the karresults.nic.in is displaying PUC II results. The SMS feature, which was also made available for students to get their results is not working.

As a result, the students are eagerly sitting in front of their computer screens, looking at all kinds of errors, including "site cannot be reached," "Forbidden 404 error" and that is if the website stops loading.

Several students have taken to Twitter to express their frustration on being unable to check their results for well over two hours.