On Monday, the Karnataka government made some massive changes to its guidelines for interstate travellers. Issuing a new circular, the government has done away with screening, quarantine and hand-stamping to name a few of the changes.

As the government eases into unlock mode, it's making changes to restrictions and guidelines. The move comes as part of the centre's initiative to help free movement of goods and people across the country.

Inter-state travel to see fewer hurdles

As cases rose in Karnataka, the government has continuously made changes to the interstate travel guidelines. Now, as it eases out of restrictions, the government has been introducing more relaxations. As members of the public debate whether or not this is a good call, the government is ploughing forward.

In its fresh circular issued on 24th August, the Health and Family Welfare Department stated:

Since March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected Karnataka and as mitigation measure under lockdowns, various restrictions were imposed on inter-state travellers coming to Karnataka. Recently, Government of lndia and Government of Karnataka have issued guidelines for unlock 3(vide reference 3& 4) that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state movement of persons and goods ln this context andunder the oresent circumstences the following revised ouidelines are issued for lnter-State Travellers to Karnataka."

The circular state the 'following aspects pertaining to lnter-State Travellers as mentioned in previous circulars shall be discontinued henceforth':

Registration On Seva Sindhu portal

Entry and medical check-up at the state borders, bus stations, railway stations and

airports

Screening at the receiving centres in the districts d. Categorization of passengers

Hand stamping

14 days of quarantine

lsolation and testing

Enforcement of home quarantine including poster on home door, information to neighbours/ Resident Welfare Association/Apartment Owners' Associations, monitoring from Panchayauward level teams, flying Squad, IVRS call-centre outbound calls, quarantine watch app monitoring.

The circular also stated specific guidelines to be followed:

If a traveller is asymptomatic on arrival:

They can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement of 14 days home quarantine. However, they shall self- monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamilra helpline 14410.

lf travellers are symptomatic on arrival, i.e. having symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 as mentioned vide above:

They shall immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

They shall observe standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of face mask, physical distancing of 2 meters (or 6 feet), frequent hand-washing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer, follow cough etiquette, etc. While in public areas and workplaces.

The District Health Authority / BBMP shall suitably and appropriately plan IEC campaign for the incoming travellers about the importance of self-reporting, self-isolation & COVID-19 testing of symptomatic persons.

The circular was issued with immediate effect across the state and all the district authorities have been advised to implement the guidelines. The order was signed by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Cheif Secretary to the Government, Department of Health and Family Welfare.