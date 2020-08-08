The Karnataka government has once again revised guidelines for international travellers returning to Karnataka. From now on Arogya Setu is a must for all travellers, quarantine requirements for travellers have also been updated.

The revised guidelines were issued on Friday. The new guidelines mandate that those with a negative RT-PCR test report will be exempted from quarantine.

Karnataka updates guidelines for international travellers

The Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare issued its revised guidelines signed by Jawaid Akhtar of Friday and this will be the 4th version of the guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As Karnataka unlocks further, the guidelines are being tweaked as well.

From now on, all international travellers returning to India will have to download the Arogya Setu app and keep track of updates. Travellers will have to sign and submit a self-declaration form 72 hours before their travel.

For business and short-term travellers who submit a negative RT-PCR report will be exempted from quarantine requirements, this will have to be submitted 96 hours before undertaking the journey. Symptomatic travellers will be sent for testing upon arrival, while asymptomatic travellers will be sent into home quarantine for 14 days.

The cost of COVID-19 testing if needed is Rs 700 per RAT test and Rs 2000 for every RT-PCR test. Read the guidelines below:

Further students travelling to the state to write exams will be exempted from home quarantine. It is yet to be seen whether new changes will be made to the revised guidelines in the coming days.