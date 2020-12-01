After nearly a gap of six months, Karnataka for the first time reported less than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths due to the virus on Sunday and taking the total number of infections to 8,84,897 and death toll to 11,778, the Covid bulletin released by the Health Ministry on Monday revealed this.

The day also saw 2,209 patients getting discharged after recovery taking the discharge tally to 8,49,821, while fresh cases stood at 998 on Sunday, the bulletin added.

According to the bulletin, despite the sharp decline in the positive cases, the positivity rate of the day stood at 1.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.30 per cent on Sunday. Despite the sharp decline, Bengaluru Urban continues to be epicentre of the pandemic with fresh cases standing at 444 out of the total of 998 in the state.

Of the active cases, 22,930 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals. As many as 349 are undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban, with six deaths, was on top of the list and most of those who succumbed to the disease on Sunday had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban district not only tops the districts in the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,69,734 infections but also among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 3,48,348 discharges.

A total of over 1,11,01,633 samples have been tested so far, out of which 81,333 were tested on Sunday alone, the bulletin added.