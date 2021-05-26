As India is reeling under the pressure of COVID second wave, there's fear among people about a third wave, which is likely to affect children as well. Karnataka government is preparing the face the crisis head on and to that extent, it has even set up a high-level committee of medical experts. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan shared the list of medical doctors who will be a part of the task force, which will be led by noted heart surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty.

"To be better prepared for third wave of COVID-19, if there is one, we have formed a high level committee of medical experts. Our government will proactively work with this committee to control, contain & manage the 3rd wave, while we continue to actively mitigate the 2nd wave," Ashwathnaryan tweeted.

COVID task force for third wave

Here's a list of doctors and medical experts who will be a part of the COVID task force set up by the government in Karnataka. Dr Shetty is the chairman of the task force while other twelve doctors are the members. See the complete list below:

1. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Cardio-Thorcic Surgeon, Narayana Hrudayala, Bengaluru

2. Dr. Sathish Girimaji, Director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru

3. Dr. Basavaraj J.V, Medical Superintendent and Professor of Paediatrics, Indira Gandhi Institute of child Health, Bengaluru

4. Dr. Ashish sathapati, Regional Team Leader, WHO, Bengaluru

5. Dr. Ajaykumar, Oncologist, HCG, Bengaluru

6. Dr. Aravind Shenai, Paediatric Cloudnine, Bengaluru

7. Dr. Raghunath U, Paediatric Intensive, Sagar Hospital, Bengaluru

8. Dr. Jagadish Chinnappa, Paediatric- cluster Head Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru

9. Dr. Srikanth J.T, Paediatric, Pulmonologist-Aster Hospital, Bengaluru

10. Dr. Yogananda Reddy, Paediatrician-past IMA President-Bellary

11. Dr. Vinod H Ratageri, Prof. Of Paediatrics KIMS, Hubballi

12. Dr. Prem K Mony, Prof. Of Epidemiology & Community Health St. Johns, Hospital, Bengaluru

13. Dr. P.G Girish, Director, Medical Education

COVID third wave

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa recent said that action to ramp up hospital infrastructure is still continuing with more ventilators and other equipment getting added regularly. According to him, the state needs to tackle the third wave as many experts are predicting it and "we cannot ignore it". "Therefore, we have decided to appoint Dr Devi Prasad Shetty as chairman of this task force, who will bring a lot of domain expertise to handle such a big crisis," he noted.

In anticipation of the pandemic's third wave and to overcome the present shortage, Karnataka would soon set up medical oxygen generator units in all 177 taluks across the state to treat Covid patients.