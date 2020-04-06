The Government of Karnataka on Monday, April 6, directed Karnataka Police to book under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 people who violate lockdown rules, make false claims or skip coronavirus containment measures.

The letter clearly stated that any person violating the contentment measures of Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be liable to be proceeded against, as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"DG&IGP has requested to authorize Station House Officers not below the rank of sub-inspector of the concerned police station to file complaints in respective Jurisdictional Courts in respect of the offences under the Disaster Management Act, 2005," read the letter.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS also took to Twitter stating that social distancing will be enforced more stringently in the public interest. "Your life is more important than your job," Rao tweeted.

The move came in the wake of reports of violation of lockdown across the state of Karnataka. On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people of the state to not go out unnecessarily and put the health of others at risk.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka CM stated: "I have received a lot of complaints about lockdown not being followed effectively. Please remember that the key to end lockdown is in your hands."