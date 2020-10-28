Polling for four legislative council seats got underway in Karnataka on Wednesday, October 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Where the MLC polls taking place?

The MLC polls are taking place for Karnataka South-East Graduates, Karnataka West Graduates', Karnataka North-East Teachers' and Bangalore Teachers' constituencies, which fell vacant due to the retirement of R. Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, S.V. Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur and Puttanna respectively.

When is the MLC polling taking place?

The polling began at 8 a.m. and would conclude at 5 p.m. The counting of votes will be held on November 2.

The candidates?

Forty candidates are trying their luck in the elections. Among them are the four whose retirement on June 30 warranted the elections.

There are 2.35 lakh voters in these four constituencies. Security has been beefed up at the polling stations. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in and around the booths.

COVID guidelines to be followed

The Election Commission has directed the returning officers to ensure that face masks and social distancing should be maintained by the staff as well as the voters.

Following the guidelines, arrangements have been made for hand sanitisers and thermal screening at all the booths. There are medical teams deployed around the polling centres as well.