If you were not living under a rock all this while, you would know why #MysorePak became a trending topic on Twitter. Scientist and commentator Anand Ranganathan joined the tweet war with a bit sarcasm after he posted a picture of himself with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said, "Pleased to receive this token of appreciation, on behalf of the one-man-committee for granting of the Mysore Pak GI tag to Tamil Nadu. Talks are proceeding smoothly. WDTT."

Pleased to receive this token of appreciation, on behalf of the one-man-committee for granting of the Mysorepak GI tag to Tamilnadu.



Talks are proceeding smoothly. WDTT. pic.twitter.com/khppaVijXt — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 15, 2019

NO WAY! ARE YOU SERIOUS?!! https://t.co/ft03K33Fww — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 16, 2019

Following Ranganathan's tweet, Netizens immediately took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the news. However, several Kannada news channel mistook a satirical tweet as a news item, claiming that the central government had granted the Geographical Identification (GI) tag for Mysore Pak to Tamil Nadu.

Some even attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamancalled and called her 'two-faced Nirmala'.

Twitterites are busy posting jokes and memes to share their reactions. Here are some of the funniest posts on #MysorePak.

#MysorePak is an Indian sweet prepared in ghee that is popular in Southern India. It originated in #Mysore in the Indian state of Karnataka. It is made of generous amounts of ghee, sugar, gram flour, and often cardamom. The texture of this sweet is similar to fudge. pic.twitter.com/HYBZ1PZvH0 — Kavan Palangappa (@KavanPalangappa) September 16, 2019

Being North indian i dont know #MysorePak is belong to mysore or TN

But certanily not from PAK — Mahatma Gandhi Sena (@dildar12) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Ranganathan appealed to South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya to stop the spread of misinformation. Tejaswi Surya acted on it and called up the news channels to clarify the matter.