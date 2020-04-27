A 29-year-old man died on Monday, April 27, after he allegedly consumed two bottles of sanitiser in Karnataka's Dharwad district. The deceased has been identified as Sudeep Karianna.

International Business Times, India tried reaching out to Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep and SP Vartika Katiyar. Firstly, our attempt to reach the Police Commissioner did not return a response. We then reached out to the SP, who said she was not aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man, a patient of novel coronavirus infection, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was reportedly admitted.

The Covid-19 patient, who was admitted with acute respiratory problem, jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital at around 8:30 am, according to a senior police official. As per sources, the man was also suffering from kidney-related problems.

"We are investigating the matter," Dr Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Bengaluru City, told a news agency.

Karnataka reports 510 Covid-19 cases

Till now, over 510 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 19 deaths and 188 discharges. At least eight new positive cases have been reported from 5:00 pm on Sunday till 12:00 noon today, confirmed the Karnataka government.

