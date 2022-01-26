Karnataka on Tuesday logged 41,400 new Covid cases against 53,093 discharges, while 52 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Positivity rate for the day was 26.70 per cent and case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.12 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban saw sharp decline in number of Covid cases, at 19,105, while 33,011 people were discharged on a single day. The state capital also reported 19 deaths.

However, 808 children within the age group of 0 to 9 years and 1,548 between 10 to 19 years tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru.

Its micro-containment zones have come down to 188.

Recovery rate is 85.92 per cent and positivity rate is 22.40 per cent in Bengaluru.

Kolar (2,185) recorded highest number of cases after Bengaluru, and was followed by Tumakuru (2,026), Dharwad (1,511), Mandya (1,495), Mysuru (1,494), Udupi (1,202) and Uttara Kannada (1,007) districts.

A total of 1,12,000 Covid tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.