Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The minister took to Twitter to confirm the news on Wednesday, September 16.

Basavaraj Bommai also requested those who came in direct contact with him, to get themselves tested immediately and take all appropriate precautions.

Here's a screenshot of Basavaraj Bommai's tweet

The Karnataka Home Minister is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at his residence.

Karnataka Covid tally

With 7,576 new cases on Tuesday, Karnataka's coronavirus tally touched 4,75,265, including 98,536 active cases, while 3,69,29 were discharged till date, with 7,406 during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus case tally crosses the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The overall case tally now stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement said.