Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, August 9. Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister confirmed that he has been hospitalised and is being treated for the deadly virus.

In a series of tweets today, Sriramulu said, "After symptoms of flu, I have tested positive for coronavirus today."

"Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister (BS Yeddiyurappa), all the departments of the government, including my department, have been working hard against Covid-19. From the time of corona's appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit 30 districts and work in harmony with the government's desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalized and treated," B Sriramulu said.

The Health Minister has also requested those who came in contact with him recently to take precautionary measures.

"All those who have been in contact with me recently have been requested to take precautionary measures," read the Karnataka's Health Minister tweet.