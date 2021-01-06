The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the entire world terribly, tanking the economy, causing job loss all while hindering the normal life. India, too was on the receiving end of COVID-19's wrath, but the world's second most populous country is slowly regaining ground under its feet. The Karnataka government has been doing some exceptional work to support businesses, startups and ensuring efficient governance in the to overcome the pandemic-effect.

In a freewheeling conversation with Danish Manzoor, Editorial Director (Asia), IBT, and host of The Talk, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan made various promises and showed the light at the end of the tunnel to be closer. From new reforms to creating millions of jobs and supporting startups, Dr Ashwathnarayan has made strong points on Karnataka the best state in the country.

10 million jobs in Karnataka by 2025

"We are coming out with a big plan, probably in the next five years down the line by 2025. We would like to create 10 million jobs and at least 1 million job creators," Dr Ashwathnarayan told International Business Times on The Talk.

The deputy CM further elaborated on how it is supporting the startups and facilitating ease of doing business in the state.

"Startups are given the top priority even in the financial institutions. The state and national governments are working closely on this," Dy. CM said, adding that COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated technology promotion and facilitated adoption of technology in reforms. The startups, especially focused on technology, have grown leaps and bounds, the minister said.

Speaking about the ease of doing business in Karnataka, be it invest or start new business, Dr Ashwathnarayan said a lot of reforms, concerning labour, industry or land, are in the pipeline and ease of doing business is given top priority.

"We are welcoming everyone with open arms. Whatever it takes to ensure the facilitation and the implementation of the industry or any area or sector, we are willing to support them and encourage them," he said, noting that Karnataka has received the highest investment across the country, Rs 1.4 lakh crore, despite COVID-19.

"We are working very strongly to be the best place in the country and in the world as the best place to do business," Dr Ashwathnarayan told us.