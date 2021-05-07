As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state, Karnataka government on Thursday issued a new order to cap the COVID treatment costs in private hospitals. The government said the private hospitals must adhere to the new package rates while treating COVID-19 patients referred by the Public Health Authorities.

Karnataka government has also warned private hospitals against violation of the new order, which comes is in effect from May 6, 2021. The BS Yediyurappa-led state government also assured that strict action would be taken against violators.

COVID-19 treatment costs

The new per day rates for general wards, HDUs and ICUs are as follows:

General ward: Rs 5,200 HDU: Rs 8,000 Isolation ICU without ventilator: Rs 9,750 Isolation ICU with ventilator: Rs 11,500

These rates are inclusive of PPEs and other consumables shall apply for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

It's worth nothing that Yediyurappa had met with representatives of private hospitals on May 1, wherein an appeal was made to the CM to enhance the package rates of treatment in each category in view of increasing costs in recruiting manpower and consumables.

COVID cases in Karnataka

Riding on the pandemic's second wave, a record 49,058 new Covid cases, including 23,706 in Bengaluru were registered in a day across Karnataka while 328 patients succumbed to the virus, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

"With 49,058 new cases on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 17,90,104, including 5,17,075 active cases, while recoveries rose to 12,55,797, with 18,943 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the state, Bengaluru reported 23,706 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 8,87,086, including 3,32,732 active cases while 5,47,208 recovered so far, with 4,149 discharged in the last 24 hours.