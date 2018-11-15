The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government of Karnataka led by HD Kumaraswamy is planning to construct a 125-feet statue dedicated to Cauvery river at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya District.

The statue is estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore and will cover 400 acres of land of the KRS dam which is located about 150 kilometres from Bengaluru. The project is likely to start within a couple of months and the government has sought help from other private investors.

There is also a plan to build a museum complex, two glass towers of 360 feet providing a bird's eye view of the KRS reservoir, a bandstand, an indoor stadium and a replica of historical monuments to boost tourism in the region.

The proposal comes at a time when the government is unable to keep its promise of writing off farmer loans and for turning a blind eye on illegal sand mining around Cauvery river that is damaging the ecological balance.

This proposal comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 metres which cost a whopping Rs 2,989 crore in Gujarat.