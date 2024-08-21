In response to the shocking rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, the Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of medical professionals. The incident, which has drawn national attention and raised concerns about the safety and protection of women, has led to the formation of a task force dedicated to this cause.

The announcement of the task force was made by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. He convened a meeting with representatives from various medical organizations and officials from the health department. The task force is expected to provide a report within a month, outlining the measures to be taken for the safety of doctors, including the implementation of laws. Senior officials from medical organizations and the health department will be part of this task force.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of the many women working in the medical sector. He noted that more than 50% of those working in the medical field are women, and it is challenging for them to work in an atmosphere of fear. The recent incident in Kolkata has underscored the need for enhanced security measures and precautions.

During the meeting, several suggestions were made to enhance security and take precautionary measures. These included installing CCTV cameras in hospitals, providing wristbands, panic buttons, conducting regular inspections in coordination with the police department, and fast-tracking the resolution of cases. The minister also highlighted that there are several laws in place to protect doctors, including an amendment that provides for a punishment of 3-7 years for those who assault doctors. The existing law has been further strengthened, and a notification regarding this was issued recently.

The task force will take all these suggestions into consideration while preparing its report on the measures needed for the safety of doctors. Future actions will be based on this report, said Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The incident in Kolkata has also led to a nationwide strike by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), crippling OPD services across the country. The IMA has called for a central law to check violence against healthcare personnel and declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has initiated an investigation against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the state-run health facility. The investigation was launched following the formation of a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered.

The incident has also led to protests and candlelight marches, demanding justice for the victim. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the horrific rape and murder, and a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear the case.