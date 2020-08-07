The monsoon has unleashed its wrath on Karnataka. Amid COVID-19 the weather has also hit the state, with alerts issued in coastal and interior districts of the state. Kodagu happens to be one of the worst-affected areas, following massive landslides and recorded rainfall in the district.

While the Karnataka government released Rs 50 crores for flood relief works, the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) is facing a financial crunch at the moment due to COVID-19.

Landslides and flood-like situations in major parts of Karnataka

The CM on Thursday said that ministers and district in-charges must visit the flood-affected areas to assess the damage in Karnataka. Three people have so far been declared dead in different districts after the flood-like situation and heavy rains were reported.

Flash floods have been reported in parts of Kodagu submerging villages and townships. In Hassan, a farmer's body was recovered after he went missing in a flood in the region. Another youth was also lost in the flood in Uttara Kannada. In Dharwad, a nine-year-old girl drowned in the flood.

Meanwhile, Kodagu has received 486 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. As rivers are overflowing in the district, many have had to vacate homes as well. In Bhagamandala, at the Talacauvery, a landslide took place on Thursday, leaving the family of a chief priest at the Bhagamandala temple missing.

While the NDRF and local police have been attempting a rescue operation in Bhagamandala the weather has hindered operations. 30 minor landslides have been reported in different parts of the district.

Cabinet Minister V Somanna also visited the affected areas on Kodagu on Friday. The NDRF also rescued a pregnant woman in Kodagu on 6th August and helped her to a hospital as well. Many have been moving out of vulnerable areas in the district, to safer areas since the alert was issued.

The fund crunch has concerned authorities, as the government might have to rely on the NDRF for funds. However, Revenue Minister R Ashok has said that the government is not facing any dearth in funds with Rs 1,268 crores available in the personal deposit accounts of deputy commissioners in districts.