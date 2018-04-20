Karnataka energy minister Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as just DK Shivakumar, seems to be grabbing headlines once again. After the IT raids carried out at his home and office last year made news, the Congress minister has become the talk of the town for his assets.

As Karnataka goes to polls May 12, with counting scheduled for May 15, several party members have been declaring their assets. But, Shivakumar's assets have grabbed the most attention with people question how he accumulated such a large amount of wealth in just five years.

Shivakumar filed an affidavit in the Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara district, in which he declared assets worth Rs 600 crore under his name, Rs 112 crore under his wife Usha's name and Rs 108 crore under daughter Aisshwarya's name, reported the News Minute.

While he explained that Aisshwarya was not dependent on his income, he said that his other two children Aabhaarana and Aakash did not have any high-value assets.

Detailing his assets, Shivakumar has declared movable assets worth Rs 70,94,84,974 and immovable assets worth Rs 5,48,85,20,592. Shivakumar has a Toyota Qualis and jewelry, which includes a Rolex watch, worth Rs 1,56,84,014.

He has listed himself as an educationist and social worker and his wife as a housewife and landlady. His liabilities have been pegged Rs 101.77 crore.

His wife and daughter's liabilities are Rs 44,56,88,979 and Rs 81,92,26,498, respectively.

Since he filed the affidavit, Twitter users have been discussing his assets and have questioned the sizeable amount.

Can these politicians tell the secret of doubling money to all fellow Indians as well — Marwari (@Anonymous5641) April 19, 2018

this is which couldn't be hidden ? — crk (@IndiTrades) April 19, 2018

The most criminal of all politicians, that declaration is nothing. He is worth more than 10000 crores , a normal MLA in my award is worth 3k crore. He is feared across the state a white collar rowdy. He once dug up the entire around his opponent this is just one example. — ॐ Shivane ॐ (@ShivaneShambhu) April 19, 2018

In 5 Years ... 398 Crore white money increase ??? What about Black ?? — hari ⚓ (@harikshn) April 19, 2018

The guy who sponspored all the spendings when the Guj MLAs toured Kar.

His brother Suresh shouts half the time in LS.His aide was arrested in Delhi with large sum of money. His connections are pretty good with the Gandhi family, a probable deputy CM or CM candidate in the fut — ॐ Shivane ॐ (@ShivaneShambhu) April 19, 2018

Shivakumar made major headlines in 2017 after IT searches were conducted at his residence and office. The taxmen are said to have recovered undisclosed income of about Rs 300 crore.

Shivakumar was also in-charge of hospitality for Gujarat Cong MLAs in Bengaluru, when they were flown down to the IT city. about 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat were said to be staying at the Eagleton Resort on the outskirts of the city to prevent being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party.