In the run-up to the upcoming elections in Karnataka May 12, as many as nine sons of former chief ministers are contesting polls, thus sparking debates of dynastic politics.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held May 12 in a single phase in all the 224 constituencies. The counting is scheduled for May 15.
"The criticism against dynastic politics is passe. Even Siddaramaiah who used to criticise the family politics of his estranged mentor HD Deve Gowda has brazenly lobbied for his son and got the Congress ticket," MK Mohanram, a political observer, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Meet the 9 sons who will be fighting the battle –
- Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah (Congress) – The younger son of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will be fighting the polls from Varuna in Mysore district.
- BY Vijayendra (BJP) – The son of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa is also likely to contest from Varuna against Siddaramaiah's son.
- HD Revanna (Janata Dal - Secular) – The eldest son of former CM HD Deve Gowda will be seeking a re-election from Holenarasipura in Hassan district.
- HD Kumaraswamy (Janata Dal - Secular) – The youngest son of HD Deve Gowda will contest from two constituencies -- Ramanagara and Chennapattana.
- Kumar Bangarappa (BJP) – Kumar, an Indian actor, is the eldest son of 12th CM of Karnataka, Sarekoppa Bangarappa. He will be contesting from Soraba in Shivamogga district.
- Madhu Bangarappa (Janata Dal - Secular) – The youngest son of former CM Sarekoppa Bangarappa will be also contesting elections against his elder brother, Kumar, from Soraba in Shivamogga district.
- Mahima Patel (Janata Dal - United) – The son of former Karnataka CM JH Patel will be contesting elections from Channagiri in Davanagere district.
- Ajay Singh (Congress) – The son of former Karnataka chief minister Dharam Singh will be contesting from Jevargi in Kalaburagi district.
- Basavaraja Bommai (BJP) – Basavaraja, a former water resources minister and the son of former CM SR Bommai, will be contesting from Shiggaon in Haveri district.